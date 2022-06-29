Commanders to Wear 90th Anniversary Patch on Jerseys in 2022

By Ethan Cadeaux

Commanders to wear 90th anniversary patch on jerseys in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NFL season will mark the 90th year Washington's NFL franchise has existed. And on Wednesday, the franchise announced multiple ways it plans to honor that benchmark this fall.

Washington will wear a commemorative 90th-anniversary patch on the chest of its jerseys this season, the team announced. The design of the patch will be released on the team's social channels on July 9, the exact date the franchise was founded in 1932.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

 Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe  | Watch on YouTube

The 2022 season isn't the first time the Commanders will wear an anniversary jersey patch. The most recent year Washington did so was in 2007 when the franchise sported a 75th-anniversary patch in the same location on their jerseys.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

The News4 Rundown 18 hours ago

Former White House Aide Testifies About Trump's Actions Jan. 6: The News4 Rundown

Virginia 3 hours ago

Virginia Toddler Left in Car Dies, Father Kills Self: Police

Here's former Washington safety LaRon Landry sporting the 75th-anniversary patch in 2007:

© James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

As part of the 90th-anniversary celebration, the Commanders will unveil a commemorative merchandise line that will be available for purchase in August at the team's store. The franchise will also launch a "Command Legacy" website on July 9, which per the team "will feature historical moments celebrating the rich 90-year history of the franchise."

Additionally, the team plans to invite several alumni from the franchise's history to home games throughout the season. Each home game will feature a former player as an honorary captain.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us