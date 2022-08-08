Commanders Sign a Vet Linebacker and Two Other Players in Roster Reshuffling

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps.

On Sunday, the club finally did so.

Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry, who spent a couple of months on the 49ers' practice squad in 2021 and played four years for the Eagles before that.

Gerry entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice of Philadelphia, logging 46 total games with the organization. His most active season was 2019, when he started 12 contests, posting 52 solo tackles, two interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a pick-six. He also earned a ring for being a part of the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl-winning operation.

The 27-year-old played at Nebraska before turning pro, and while there, he switched from safety to linebacker. Pro Football Reference lists him at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

Gerry will join a group that features Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, David Mayo, Khaleke Hudson and the recently-retired-then-unretired Tre Walker.

The Commanders also signed safety Steven Parker, who's suited up in 31 NFL games and has two career interceptions, as well as tight end Eli Wolf, who has yet to appear in meaningful action. Washington's tight end depth has been stretched lately as Logan Thomas continues to recover from a torn ACL and John Bates and Cole Turner deal with injuries of their own.

To make room for the three new names, the Commanders dropped linebacker Bryce Notree, quarterback Cole Kelley and offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson. Wideout/returner Jequez Ezzard, meanwhile, was waived with an injury designation.