Commanders' Roster Hopefuls Confident Entering Final Preseason Game Vs. Ravens

ASHBURN, Va. -- Jaret Patterson has been down this road before.

Last August, the Maryland native and Buffalo product shined for the Washington Commanders in the preseason, enough to earn a spot on the team's final 53-man roster. The running back ended up playing more and more as the season went along and even scored two touchdowns as a rookie.

One year later, Patterson finds himself in a similar situation: on the roster bubble entering the final preseason game. Barring something unforeseen, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Brian Robinson Jr. are locks to make the team. Patterson's status largely depends on whether Ron Rivera and his staff choose to keep four running backs on the roster or not.

Patterson, along with several other players up and down Washington's roster, has one final preseason game to prove his worth to the coaching staff before final cuts on Aug. 30. The second-year running back knows what's at stake and is looking forward to the challenge.

"My mindset is that I know I'm an undrafted guy," Patterson said. "I have to prove it every year, not just one year but every single year. That's just my journey and what I've been doing my whole life. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

Patterson hasn't played as much this preseason as he did last year, but that should change Saturday. Rivera said the Commanders' starters are only going to play "very limited," so the running back should get a decent number of snaps in Baltimore on Saturday night. Patterson is doing everything he can to be ready for that moment.

"You never know when your number is [going to be] called," Patterson said. "Just take advantage [of my opportunities] -- that's the biggest thing in this league. Always be ready so you don't have to get ready. Stay ready. Just play fast and show that I belong in this league."

Patterson is far from the only Commanders player with something to prove on Saturday. Second-year wideout Dax Milne, who appeared in 13 games for Washington as a rookie in 2021, is one of a handful pass-catchers in the conversation for one of the team's final wide receiver spots.

Entering Saturday's game, Milne doesn't feel there's anything specific he has to show Washington's coaches. Rather, the former BYU standout feels that if he just sticks to his game, everything will take care of itself.

"I feel like I don't have to go out and do anything I can't do, just keep doing the things I've been doing, being that same guy," Milne said. "I'm very confident in my abilities and I know I can keep building that reputation to be that consistent guy to move the chains."

Milne has turned in a strong training camp thus far. He's shown significant growth as a receiver from Year 1 to Year 2. He doesn't lack confidence, either, which is necessary for anyone playing the wideout position.

"I knew I belonged here last year, but even more so now," Milne said. "I know I can be a great asset for this team and be a great competitor in the league."

Milne has caught the attention of Rivera, too, who specifically mentioned him as one of the younger players on the Commanders' roster that has stood out during the past month.

"A guy that’s really shined but we have always felt good about him is Dax Milne," Rivera said. I think Dax has played very well in both preseason games and has flashed in a lot of ways and has gotten our attention. He really has."

Besides fighting for one of the final receiver spots on Washington's roster, Milne has been in the running to be the team's punt returner with DeAndre Carter no longer with the team.

Through two preseason games, Milne has performed better in that aspect than Alex Erickson, who seems to be Milne's biggest challenger for the job. Milne has returned two punts for an average of 10.5 yards this preseason. Erickson has notched just one return for one yard.

"It is definitely not a job for anyone out there," Milne said on returning punts. "It can get scary for a lot of guys. For me, it was just a lot of self-talk and building that confidence, just saying 'hey, you got to be that type of player and just go make a play.'"

One other position group Rivera and his staff will have to make tough decisions about are along the offensive line. The head coach has said in the past he likes to keep 10 offensive linemen. Is keeping that extra lineman worth losing a roster spot at running back, receiver or defensive back? That's what Washington's coaches must decide.

Third-year veteran Saahdiq Charles is one player who is in that group of offensive linemen on the bubble. Charles is likely safe, but a strong performance on Saturday could secure his spot.

"The same thing I feel like I have to prove every day," Charles said on his mindset entering Saturday. "That I'm a hard worker, pay attention to details, a team player, whatever you need."

Charles, who played left tackle in college at LSU, has played both tackle and guard for the Commanders. Guard is likely where his future is in the NFL, but it's also the position he's performed better at of the two. Charles praised offensive line coach John Matsko for helping him develop his positional versatility since arriving in Washington.

Like Milne, Charles received a positive endorsement from his head coach this week. Rivera has valued position flex highly since his arrival in Washington and believes Charles has done a nice job at multiple spots along the offensive line.

“Saahdiq’s had a pretty good camp," Rivera said. "It's a lot to ask a guy to work all three of those positions, but he's done a nice job at it. And position flex for a guy is important and he's still a young guy still developing and growing. But the more he knows, I think the better he'll help him in his game.”

Patterson, Milne and Charles are just three of the two dozen or so Commanders players fighting for the final spots available on the 53-man roster. With just one exhibition game left before the 80-man roster is trimmed down by roughly a third, Rivera had one last message to his players.

“Just make sure you're ready more so than anything else," Rivera said. "This is an example of opportunities for young guys to really show us what they're capable of. There are two preseason games of tape for them to watch. There's an opportunity to get to know who their opponent is. I would like to hope and believe that love these guys are doing the extra things that they need to give themselves the opportunity to play their best."