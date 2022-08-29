Commanders' Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Shares Update Following Surgery

Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. shares update following surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. shared an update on his condition Monday, posting on his Instagram story that his surgery “went well” after he was shot during an attempted carjacking of his Dodge Charger in northeast D.C. on Sunday.

Head coach Ron Rivera visited the rookie tailback in the hospital Sunday night and told reporters at practice Monday that Robinson is “in a really good place.” Police have recovered a weapon found on the scene and identified two male suspects. A search is ongoing.

The Commanders’ 2022 third-round pick was poised to crack the team’s 53-man roster as an emerging member of their running back committee that also includes Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Washington opens its season on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.