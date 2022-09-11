Commanders Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis Carted Off Vs. Jaguars

By Ethan Cadeaux

Commanders rookie DT Phidarian Mathis carted off vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders jumped out to an early lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it came at a price.

Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 1 contest. He remained on the ground for several minutes before a cart arrived on the field to take him into the locker room.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rookie's return is questionable, according to Commanders PR.

A second-round pick this past April, Mathis entered the season expected to play a significant number of snaps behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Veteran Daniel Wise figures to be the next man up for Washington's interior defensive line.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

I-495 3 hours ago

Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash

9/11 4 hours ago

5K Run at Oakton Elementary School Honors 9/11 Heroes

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us