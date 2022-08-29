Commanders QB Sam Howell Made the Most of Preseason Opportunity Vs. Ravens

Sam Howell made the most of preseason opportunity vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

BALTIMORE -- One year ago, Sam Howell was gearing up for his true junior season at North Carolina. The Tar Heels' starter since 2019, Howell had shined during his first two collegiate campaigns and created a serious buzz to be a top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Howell, the quarterback was unable to replicate that same magic during his final year in Chapel Hill. Granted, a lot of that wasn't Howell's fault; North Carolina lost its top two producers at both running back and wide receiver to the NFL. Howell was also playing behind an inexperienced offensive line in 2021, forcing him to use his legs a lot more than he did his first two seasons.

While that 2021 campaign ultimately led to Howell's slide to the fifth round on draft day, his final season at UNC also prepared him well for what occurred on Saturday night. Playing alongside third- and fourth-stringers across the board, Howell turned in an inspiring performance in the Washington Commanders' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, even if his outing wasn't enough to lead the Burgundy and Gold to victory.

"I thought Sam played well, I thought he did a nice job," head coach Ron Rivera said postgame.

Howell finished 24-of-35 on the night for 280 yards to go along with one touchdown. He also impressed with his legs, something he did plenty of his final year at UNC, totaling 62 yards on just eight carries.

"It felt great. [I'm] really appreciative of the coaches for having the confidence in me to go the whole way," Howell said. "Obviously, I still have a lot to work on, but it was great seeing the whole game through. I thought that that was a big advantage for me going into the regular season – getting to play the whole game here."

Howell's night started off strong, as he led Washington on two impressive drives that resulted in field goal attempts (kicker Joey Slye missed a 43-yarder on the first drive before nailing a 44-yarder minutes later). Washington was able to move the ball efficiently on both of those possessions -- each drive could have resulted in something more than field goal tries had second-year Dyami Brown not dropped a pair of third-down targets.

Washington's offense stalled for a few possessions in the middle of the contest, but Howell and co. were able to find their rhythm once again towards the end of the third quarter. The rookie quarterback led the Commanders on a 17-play drive all the way down to Baltimore's one-yard line. Following a false start on third-and-goal from the one-yard line, Howell was sacked for a five-yard loss -- forcing the kicking team to trot out once again.

If there was one knock on Howell's performance Saturday evening, it was his inability to avoid contact. The rookie was sacked five times and hit 12 times throughout the night, a combination of both Washington's offensive line play and the QB's pocket presence. Howell wasn't worried about the latter moving forward, though.

"I think I'm pretty poised in the pocket, but it is just going to come with more reps and more work," Howell said. "When things do start to break down, I tend to rely on my feet a little, but that's always served me well."

Arguably Howell's best play from the evening came late in the fourth quarter with Washington down by eight. Facing a third-and-4 from the Ravens' 13-yard line, Howell connected with running back Reggie Bonnafon on a 13-yard touchdown, releasing the football just before Ravens linebacker Chuck Wiley deliver a crushing blow on the QB.

After further review, it's a Reggie Bonnafon TD and the @Commanders are within two! pic.twitter.com/scm1UmBCfp — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) August 28, 2022

The Commanders were unable to convert the ensuing two-point try, though, as Howell delivered a fastball in traffic that bounced off receiver Matt Cole's chest. Washington had one last drive late in the game to try and take the lead, but Baltimore's defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to preserve their NFL record 23-game preseason winning streak.

Although Howell was unable to lead Washington to victory, the rookie's performance was more on the positive end of the spectrum. Howell is far from satisfied with his play, however.

"I thought I did OK in the game, but my expectations are always higher," he said. "There are of course some plays that I would like to have back, but there were also some plays I was able to make. Obviously, we'll take a look at the film and be more critical. But my expectations will always be high."

Rivera and his staff have viewed Howell as a developmental project since the moment he was drafted. And, despite a promising preseason from the rookie, Howell is firmly entrenched as the Commanders' third-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

Once the regular season begins, it'll be Wentz that receives the majority of reps in practice. Any leftovers will go to Heinicke, who started 16 games for Washington a season ago. Howell's main role will be to run the scout team during the week, helping the Commanders' starting defense prepare for its next opponent.

All those factors are why Rivera felt Saturday night was an important one for Howell's development, especially considering his practice reps are expected to shrink in the coming weeks.

"It's good that he got this time to play just because of the mere fact that Taylor [Heinicke] is our No. 2," Rivera said. "It's just one of those things where we want to get him as much exposure to get comfortable."

Rivera and his staff continue to take a long-term view when it comes to Howell. But so far, the early returns are promising. And, if the Commanders' recent history at the position is any indication of what's to come, it might not be long before the rookie gets his first taste of real action.

"It was very important for us to really get a chance to evaluate the young quarterback. He has a very bright future in this league," Rivera said. "He has a lot of growing to do. I know [offensive coordinator] Scott [Turner] and [quarterbacks coach] Ken [Zampese] will go through this with a fine-tooth comb and emphasize the things that he could have done better. He was exciting to watch, he made some really good decisions, and he made some decisions that could have been better. He did a nice job."