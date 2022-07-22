Commanders QB Carson Wentz Slighted by Madden 23 Rating

By Ethan Cadeaux

Commanders QB Carson Wentz slighted by Madden 23 rating originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After trading for quarterback Carson Wentz in March, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful the 29-year-old can be Washington's long-term solution at the sport's most important position.

The popular video game series Madden NFL isn't as optimistic.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Madden NFL 23 released its quarterback player rankings on Friday and Wentz checked in at a 73 overall, tied with the Jets' Zach Wilson for the 26th-best mark at the position. Yikes.

Wentz's rating was notably lower than Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (76), Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (75) and Tua Tagovailoa (75), and Chicago's Justin Fields (74). None of these signal-callers had a better 2021 season than Wentz, who threw for nearly 3,600 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions for the Colts last fall.

Here's how Wentz's 2021 season compared to these quarterbacks listed above:

Yes, Wentz does have plenty of flaws in his game. He's far from perfect and no one is suggesting otherwise. Wentz struggled down the stretch in Indianapolis, which is all anyone remembers from the Colts' 2021 season. But, even considering all of this, Wentz is definitely a tier or two above the group of quarterbacks Madden has rated him in with. It's not that close, either.

Madden ratings tend to change throughout the season, so Wentz has the chance to boost his number up with solid play on the field. Then again, it shouldn't be as low as it is to begin with.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

National Zoo 2 hours ago

National Zoo Keeps Panda Mei Xiang Cool on Her Birthday

maryland primary 4 hours ago

Wes Moore Wins Maryland's Democratic Primary for Governor

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us