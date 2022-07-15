Commanders Pressing Questions: What Statistical Area Must They Improve Most in?

What statistical area does Washington need to improve most in? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With training camp just around the corner, NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux will come up with, and then respond to, some burning questions facing the 2022 Washington Commanders.

Last up: What statistical area do the Commanders need to improve the MOST in?

Ethan's Take:

When the Washington Commanders won the NFC East in 2020, it was largely due to the stellar play of its defense down the stretch. So, when Jack Del Rio's unit took a step back in 2021, it came as no surprise that the Burgundy and Gold were on the outside of the postseason picture.

If Washington's defense is going to bounce back in 2022, there's one specific area the group must improve dramatically: getting off the field on third downs.

Last year, the Commanders allowed opponents to convert on 48.5% of third downs, the second-worst mark of any team in the league. For comparison, the Commanders allowed opponents to convert just 37.8% of third downs in 2020, which was the seventh-best of any club.

There are several examples during the 2021 campaign where Washington's inability to stop its opponents on third down crushed any chance of winning.

In Week 1, the Chargers, holding a four-point lead, were able to run out the final 6:43 of the fourth quarter to end the game. That drive featured four third-down conversions, including a 17-yard gain on third-and-16.

In Week 3, Buffalo converted 9-of-16 third down attempts.

In Week 6, Kansas City converted 11-of-17 third down attempts.

In Week 16, Dallas converted 10-of-15 third downs vs. Washington. The list goes on and on.

During Washington's four-game winning streak last season, on the other hand, they held Tampa Bay (4-of-10), Carolina (2-of-9), Seattle (4-of-12) and Las Vegas (2-of-8) each to a 40%-or-worse conversion rate on third downs. It's not a coincidence that the Commanders were victorious in each of those contests.

In 2021, Washington's ability (or inability, rather) to get off the field had a pretty strong correlation to whether they won or lost.

Now, to the Commanders' defense's, um, defense, Washington had one of the hardest schedules of any team last year. Quarterbacks the Commanders faced last season include Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and more.

Washington has a much easier schedule — at least on paper — this year, with Rodgers being the lone elite signal-caller on the docket.

With many of Washington's core players on defense returning — Landon Collins is the team's only starter from 2021 that's gone -—there's no excuse for Del Rio's unit to struggle once again. Expectations are high for the unit in 2022 and it's time for them to deliver.

Pete's Take:

Excuse Ethan and I for sounding like hardened, 32-year coaches, but he's emphasizing third-down defense and I'm going to focus in on red-zone scoring. Maybe in our next story, we can harp on the importance of conditioning and the importance of wrapping up on a tackle.

Last season, Washington turned 51 trips that breached the 20-yard line into just 26 touchdowns. That 51% mark slotted them 29th overall in the sport.

Only the Bears, Lions and Giants were worse, and if you're hanging out with those offenses, you need to figure out ASAP how to not hang out with them any longer.

Coordinator Scott Turner's operation had all kinds of trouble once it got close to the end zone. Whether it was missing Logan Thomas — who was absent for 10 contests overall — forced throws from Taylor Heinicke or a sheer inability to get the damn ball into the damn rectangle where six points are rewarded for doing so, opportunities to score more were wasted far too often in 2021.

Now, the hope is that a part of those issues will be fixed by a simple regression to the mean; while the franchise was by no means elite in this category in 2020, it at least punched it in 57.4% of the time, which was enough for a 20th-place finish.

Beyond that, replacing Heinicke with Carson Wentz should lead to a ton of offensive improvements, with red-zone scoring of course being one of them. Wentz is taller and has a stronger arm, so he ought to be more comfortable seeing the field as the action condenses and then fitting throws into the smaller windows. Hell, he'll even be more of a threat on quarterback sneaks.

Plus, better health out of Thomas (as well as Curtis Samuel and JD McKissic) would, along with the addition of Jahan Dotson, give Turner more options to go to when his crew is in striking distance.

Look, with a squad like the Commanders, this post could have 10 stats that would all be fair to bring up as opposed to just two. But if this bunch can be sharper from close range and their counterparts prove to be more stingy on third downs, then the turnaround most are waiting for would come a lot quicker than expected.