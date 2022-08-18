Commanders' Plan to Put a Sportsbook at FedEx Field Gets Serious Boost

By Peter Hailey

Commanders land sports wagering license for FedEx Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' goal of installing a sportsbook at FedEx Field is very close to crossing the goal line.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the franchise landed a sports wagering license for its home stadium. The license was granted by the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission. 

According to WTOP.com, the vote to approve the club's application for the license was unanimous with one abstention. 

The news means that Washington can now take steps toward installing a sports-betting area inside of FedEx Field (officials, though, must still formally issue the organization its license). 

A similar, in-house sports-betting area exists inside of Capital One Arena, while Nationals Park has one right next door that fans can use while at games. 

In order for the approval to occur, the lottery agency had to find that owner Dan Snyder was in a position of adequate "financial stability, integrity and responsibility." 

