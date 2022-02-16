Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Bought $48M Virginia Estate

A sprawling estate described as the most expensive home ever sold in the D.C. area is owned by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, public records show.

The River View estate, located in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, sits along the Potomac River and boasts seven bedrooms spread out across 16,000 square feet. The property includes its own spa, eight terraces and a 2,600-square-foot guest house, the listing says.

The home on Boulevard Drive was listed in 2020 for $60 million, as News4 reported. It sold for $48 million on Nov. 1, county property records say.

Photos: $48M Virginia Estate Bought by Commanders' Dan Snyder

Snyder listed the estate as his address when he donated $25,000 to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign early last month, campaign finance records show.

The Commanders did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the sale, which was first reported by Washington Business Journal.

The 16-acre River View Estate, originally part of George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate, is now on the market for $60 million. News4's Erika Gonzalez shows us the gorgeous property.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The home on land once owned by George Washington is the most expensive on record in the region, UrbanTurf and WBJ reported but News4 was not immediately able to confirm.

The most expensive home currently on the market in the D.C. area is a 22-bedroom estate in Warrenton, Virginia, listed for nearly $30 million, according to the MLS database.