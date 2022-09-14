Commanders Offense Pleased With Debut But Eager to Take Next Step

Commanders offense pleased with debut, eager to take next step originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' offense couldn't have asked for a better start last Sunday versus Jacksonville.

Washington, a team that infamously went almost the entirety of the 2020 season without scoring a touchdown on its opening drive, marched down the field with ease during its first possession against the Jaguars. An eight-play, 74-yard sequence was capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Curtis Samuel for the club's first points of the year.

After Washington's defense forced a punt on the Jaguars' ensuing offensive possession, the Commanders drove down the field with ease for another six-pointer. In total: two offensive possessions, two touchdowns for Scott Turner's unit to begin 2022. Not too shabby.

"We expected to come out fast like that. With the plays we were running, guys were ready for them," Wentz said Wednesday. "The way we executed, that was kind of the expectation."

For as promising of a start as the Commanders' offense turned in, things quickly began to head south shortly after. Washington went three-and-out on its third offensive possession. Things started to look promising the next time Washington touched the football, but that drive abruptly ended following a Samuel fumble.

Turner's group wasn't able to replicate that same early success following the halftime break, either. The Commanders' offense began the third quarter with back-to-back punts. Meanwhile, Jacksonville was able to score on both their first two second-half possessions, trimming Washington's lead from 11 to two.

Things quickly went from bad to worse.

With the Commanders up two early in the fourth quarter, Wentz was late on an out route intended for rookie Jahan Dotson that was intercepted. Six plays later, the Jaguars took the lead on a field goal. Then on Washington's first play of the ensuing drive, Wentz was picked off once again. Jacksonville capitalized on the very next play on a James Robinson touchdown.

In past years, Washington would typically fold when drastic situations like the one Sunday transpired. That wasn't the case this time. Wentz's confidence didn't waver after back-to-back interceptions, as he threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin on the very next drive.

Then after a Jaguars punt on the following drive, Wentz led Washington on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that concluded with a touchdown to Dotson. Safety Darrick Forrest intercepted Trevor Lawrence on Jacksonville's final drive, sealing the Commanders' victory.

How the Commanders responded as a whole following Wentz's two interceptions really pleased Rivera when looking back at the tape.

"One of the things that I really appreciated was that at no point did I ever feel when Jacksonville took the lead that our guys were like ‘oh no here we go again,'" Rivera said Wednesday. "That’s a nightmare and that was something that we have gotten past -- at least it felt like it to me on the sideline. I told a little story about what Carson said to me when I told him, I said ‘hey, get past it, you’re going to have to win it.’ He said, ‘I will.’ That attitude, that confidence I thought was good and it permeated with the rest of the guys."

The way Wentz and Washington's offense responded following the unit's midgame lull went a long way in the locker room, too.

"For us to come out and have a hot start offensively, then, unfortunately, we had lost the lead, but then finish the way we did, I think that was huge," McLaurin said. "Every week in the NFL is going to be a tough game. But starting out of the gate the way we did and to have that adversity and overcome that, I think that's really key for us. I think going forward we just have to keep that intensity up."

Although the Commanders were successfully able to overcome adversity and win this past Sunday against Jacksonville, the group knows that's not a consistent recipe for success.

That starts with Wentz. He knows it, too.

"You look at the turnovers, that really what killed us, shot ourselves in the foot," Wentz said. "I thought we moved the ball well. We just got to hold onto the ball. I've got to do better, obviously, it starts with me there."

While both players and coaches were encouraged by the way Washington's offense responded following two fourth-quarter turnovers, everyone understands those mistakes can't happen as the season goes on.

Entering Sunday, McLaurin said he hopes the unit can turn in a "more complete game" against Detroit, focusing on eliminating the mistakes that nearly had cost them a Week 1 victory. Although there were plenty of promising signs that came from Sunday's win, the Commanders' star wideout knows the offense still has several levels to unlock.

"While we're excited [about] what happened last week, we're eager to improve but also try to up our level of play to try and win this game," McLaurin said.

In McLaurin, Samuel and Dotson, Washington has one of the most skilled, versatile wideout trios in the NFL. All three players scored in Week 1, flashing a glimpse of the potential the unit has as a whole.

"It's a talented group. There's no doubt about it," Wentz said. "They can all push the ball down the field and create separation down the field. They can all catch the ball underneath and make guys miss. ... It's definitely a dynamic group, an explosive group of playmakers that definitely make my life easy. I noticed that Week 1."

No matter who the opponent is, any win in the NFL is a big one. But for as good of a feeling as it is to start 1-0, Washington must move on. The Commanders have already shifted focus towards Detroit, an improved Lions team that was a couple of plays away from beating Philadelphia last week.

"We're excited to go into a tough environment," McLaurin added. "We know that coach [Dan] Campbell and that team is really tough. They pride themselves on toughness. We want to come in there and match their intensity and not have a letdown."