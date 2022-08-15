Commanders narrow down mascot to four themes; fans to vote on options originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering the first season known as the Washington Commanders, the franchise is looking to start a new era of football in the nation's capital. As a part of that process, the team is planning to bring a mascot into the fold as a part of its identity.

Using the 'Command the mascot' initiative, the Commanders are allowing the fans to pick the 'theme' of the team's new mascot. Much like how the new moniker was chosen, it's a way for fans to let their voices be heard and be a part of the team's future.

The four categories to vote on are: Dog, Historical Figure, Hog or Superhero.

Fans can cast their votes on the team's website where they will be prompted to enter an email address. Fans can vote as many times as they'd like through Aug. 21.

“We are excited to unveil both our revamped Fight Song and new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new name and brand identity,” team president Jason Wright said in a release earlier this summer. “Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create.”

The highest voted options will then be designed and shared as renderings in-game during the Sept. 25 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans at the game will get the chance to vote on their favorite design and also vote online up to Sept. 27.

Already, fans have voted on the new fight song that was unveiled at the team's preseason opener. The new mascot will be revealed at the Fan Appreciation home game on New Year's Day.