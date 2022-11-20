University of Virginia

Commanders Helmets Pay Tribute to UVA Shooting Victims

The Washington Commanders played the Houston Texans on Sunday

By Allison Hageman

The Washington Commanders wore helmets honoring the three victims of the University of Virginia shooting during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The three victims, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry were members of the Virginia Cavaliers, UVA’s football team. Their numbers were 1, 15 and 41.

The Commanders wore the three numbers under an American flag located on their burgundy and yellow helmets.

Coach Ron Rivera showed his support for UVA by wearing a Virginia Cavaliers shirt.

The game kicked off at 1 p.m. 

A tribute was held for the three victims at UVA's campus Saturday.

