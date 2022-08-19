Commanders Fan Matthew Berry ‘Cautiously Optimistic' About New Name

Berry still loves team, but 'Commanders' name will take time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everyone has a take on the Washington Commanders' new moniker. The critics' voices are the ones that stand out above the rest.

It should have been this, it should have been that. The name never should have been changed. Why doesn't it have a connection with the old name?

By now, the qualms about the name change are getting outdated. But lifelong Washington football fan, and new NBC Sports fantasy football analyst, Matthew Berry believes it could have been much worse. And Berry uses an example from legendary Washington quarterback Joe Theismann to deliver his point.

"I was a Super Bowl party, an ESPN Super Bowl party and Joe Theismann was there," Berry told NBC Sports Washington's Wes Hall. "And I've met Joe a few times over the years through ESPN and he knows that I'm a lifelong fan. And so I went up to Joe and he says 'hey Matthew, how we doing?' and I shook his hand and I'm like, 'hey, Joe, Commanders, man what do we think'... he just looks at me and goes, 'hey man, we're not the Pelicans.'"

Recent examples of franchises changing their name aren't necessarily good ones. Berry mentioned the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans - who changed their name from the Hornets as that nickname went back to Charlotte - but there's also the Cleveland Indians who changed to Guardians and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays who shortened to the Rays.

Now in the example of the Commanders, and the same can be said about the Guardians, there weren't many options that would appease everyone. The Guardians' situation happened essentially overnight with little fan input from longtime Cleveland baseball fans.

Berry is thankful that in the case of the Commanders, it wasn't messed up like other teams. Given the recent off-field issues by the team, there was some skepticism.

"We're not the Pelicans, we're not the Guardians," Berry said. "Is it the best name? Maybe not. But could it be much worse? Absolutely. And in terms of a name, you know what solves a name is start winning. Names are weird until they're not."

Winning certainly will change the tune of the fans. There hasn't been too much to celebrate over the past 20 years. Games simply being played will also change the narrative as well. It's hard to believe that the organization has yet to play a season under their new moniker.

Berry is giving the new name a chance. But with that all being said, Berry was partial to two other names believed to be finalists. He wanted there to be ties to the team's history, even if that history was the Washington Football Team.

"Listen, I am cautiously optimistic," Berry said. "Do I love the name Commanders? No. I personally wanted Red Wolves or Red Hogs, I wanted 'red' somewhere in the title to sort of harken back to the old name. I felt like Red Hogs was something that was unique to Washington football, right? That wasn't just some name. I kind of liked that and I thought Red Wolves was cool. I also, by the way, Washington Football Team grew on me. I would have been cool if they just stayed with that. It grew on me and there was something classic about it, and kind of old school that I liked about that."