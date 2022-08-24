Commanders Claim Guard Wes Martin, 2019 Draft Pick, Off Waivers From Jaguars

Commanders claim OG Wes Martin off waivers from Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A familiar face is returning to Ashburn.

The Washington Commanders have claimed guard Wes Martin off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. Martin was released by Jacksonville on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Commanders released cornerback Channing Stribling.

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Claimed G Wes Martin off waivers from Jacksonville

--Released CB Channing Stribling pic.twitter.com/sgsP4KZ2bL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2022

Martin, 26, was a fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Alabama product made 10 starts and 25 appearances for Washington in 2019-2020.

Martin was released by Washington during final roster cuts in 2021, but joined the team's practice squad immediately after. He was picked up by the New York Giants in September of last season and appeared in seven games for the club. The Giants released Martin this past May; Jacksonville claimed him off waivers.

The decision to claim Martin comes after the Commanders have dealt with multiple injuries to their offensive line throughout training camp. Trai Turner, a free agent acquisition this past offseason, has barely participated in camp with an undisclosed injury. Guards Wes Schweitzer, Andrew Norwell and Saahdiq Charles have all missed some time in camp as well.

Martin has just under a week to prove himself to the Commanders' coaching staff, a group he's already familiar with. Final roster cuts are on Aug. 30. Washington must trim its roster from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.