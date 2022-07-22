Commanders Betting Odds: What's the Best Washington-Related Longshot Play?

Commanders Betting Odds: Best Washington-related longshot play? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As the 2022 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux take a look at a handful of betting props surrounding the Washington Commanders. Next up: one longshot betting play for the 2022 season.

Pete's Take: Chase Young, Comeback Player of the Year (+1400)

Before embarking on this engaging and absurdly well-written section, I was ready to tout Jahan Dotson to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +2500 as my favorite Commanders longshot play.

Yet, while the potential payoff isn't as juicy, I'm forgoing that bet for a different one.

Chase Young's odds to win Comeback Player of the Year currently sit at +1400. Derrick Henry is the favorite at +375, Jameis Winston and Christian McCaffrey are second and third, while others in Young's neighborhood include Michael Thomas, Baker Mayfield, Mitch Trubisky and J.K. Dobbins.

The reason why I like Young taking this award over Dotson winning is that Young's path to doing so seems clear.

First off, like Henry and McCaffrey, he's a recognizable name, a guy who carries a lot more weight than a Dobbins, Trubisky or Daniel Jones. Yes, his 2021 hurt his ascension, but there's no doubt he can still be one of the sport's most marketable and beloved young stars.

Secondly, the thing he's coming back from — a torn ACL — is an obvious obstacle. What's Mayfield coming back from? Being sort of bad and then being left on the side of the road? What's Marcus Mariota returning from? Sitting on the bench in Vegas?

Should Young figure out how to recover quickly and also mature as a defensive end, he's got the ability to surpass double-digit sacks and also create memorable highlights in 2022 like the scoop-and-score he had against the Niners as a rookie. The first part of that equation is a widely-respected benchmark for him to strive for, while the second is important when trying to sway voters and generate attention.

In the instance where he does indeed ball out, the hype he entered the league with would immediately be restored — and it could very well lead to him earning this piece of hardware for his troubles.

Ethan's Take: Jahan Dotson, Offensive Rookie of the Year (+2500)

I'm glad Pete was nice enough to pass on Jahan Dotson winning Offensive Rookie of the Year as his longshot play, because it's exactly the route I'm going to take for this exercise.

Admittedly, I was skeptical when the Commanders selected Dotson 16th overall in April's draft, especially after the club traded back from No. 11 when wideouts like Jameson Williams and Chris Olave were still on the board. But it only took an OTA practice or two for me to realize why Washington liked Dotson so much.

With Terry McLaurin absent, Dotson dazzled during the Commanders' offseason program. He and new quarterback Carson Wentz have already started to form a promising connection, one Washington hopes lasts for several years. Dotson is a natural catcher of the football and has a skill set that should translate to NFL success early on.

When it comes to the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, there's no real frontrunner entering the year. The 2022 NFL Draft was weak at quarterback, as only Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round. Unlike in past years, not one rookie QB enters training camp as their respective team's starter.

Since 2010, half of the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year winners were quarterbacks. Mac Jones likely would have won the award last year, had Ja'Marr Chase not turned in arguably the best rookie season by a wideout in league history, too. So, by having a weaker rookie QB class this year, the door should be open for Dotson and every other rookie skill player to make a run at OROY.

Something Dotson also has in his favor is the fact that he's expected to play a big role in Washington's offense immediately. The Commanders have been desperate for production at receiver opposite McLaurin. With Curtis Samuel's health uncertain, a lot of that responsibility will land on Dotson's shoulders, fair or not. If the offseason program was any indication, he's ready for the challenge.

Dotson also has an established quarterback throwing him the football in Wentz, whereas many of his fellow first-round wideouts enter situations with uncertainty at QB. The four receivers taken in front of him — Drake London (Atlanta), Garrett Wilson (NY Jets), Chris Olave (New Orleans) and Jameson Williams (Detroit) — all join clubs with arguably more question marks at quarterback than the Commanders. For a position that entirely depends on quarterback play, that's a big deal.

Moving to the running back position — sorry tight ends and offensive lineman, you're not winning OROY — only Jets second-round pick Breece Hall is a clear-cut starter. Hall could make a legitimate run at Rookie of the Year, but the Jets have had just one 1,000-yard rusher in the past nine seasons. If Hall were to make a run at OROY, he'd have to turn in a campaign that no Jets running back has done in recent memory.

Of course, there are question marks that come with Dotson as well. He's not the No. 1 option on his offense the way London, Wilson and Williams all might be. And, the jury is still out on Wentz, a quarterback who has had just one 1,000-yard receiver in his first six seasons.

With all that being said, there is a path for Dotson to win this award. No, it's not likely — that's why it's my longshot play. But with the 2022 rookie class being a unique one, there is that chance Dotson turns in the best first season of the bunch.

