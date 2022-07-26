Commanders Ask for Fan Input on Revamped Fight Song and New Mascot

Commanders ask for fan input on new fight song, mascot originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s a new era for Washington football, and with it naturally comes tweaks to some longstanding traditions.

The Washington Commanders have announced they will ask for fan input to help select the lyrics for the team’s new fight song as well as designs for the squad’s new mascot, the team announced via a press release. The 2022 season is the first under the Commanders moniker, so the song and mascot are hoped to be integral to the team’s identity going forward.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We are excited to unveil both our revamped Fight Song and the new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new team name and brand identity,” said team president Jason Wright. “Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help to create.”

The new fight song will be unveiled during Washington’s preseason home game against Carolina on Aug. 13, performed by the Commanders Marching Band. As the season draws closer to its close, the mascot will be unveiled during the team’s Fan Appreciation Game at FedEx Field on Jan. 13, 2023 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Fans can vote on both the song lyrics and mascot design on Commanders.com/HTTC. Voting for the fight song is already open and will continue through Aug. 6. Voting for the mascot will begin the same day the fight song is unveiled, Aug. 13 and will run for eight days.

In a nod to the original fight song, ‘Fight for Old D.C.,’ the Commanders will collaborate with the composer of the legendary tune.

“The original team Fight Song was composed by DMV native, Barnee Breeskin,” the press release read. “In collaboration with the Breeskin family, including Barnee’s son David Breeskin and granddaughter, Maria Breeskin-McLain, we are revamping the Fight Song arrangement for a fresh composition that still maintains the recognizable melody you know and love.”