‘Coming Right at Me': Dashcam Footage Shows Wrong-Way Driver on I-66

Scary video footage shows a driver speeding the wrong way on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the driver headed the wrong way on the Capital Beltway and I-66, hit at least one car and set off a wave of 911 calls.

Driver Clifford Crittenden was headed to the office via I-66 and driving in the left lane when he saw a number of police cars headed in the opposite direction.

“A moment later, I saw this car coming right at me. Luckily, at that moment, I swerved,” he said.

Thirty seconds of footage from Crittenden’s dashcam show the threat from his perspective. The wrong-way driver in a red car rounds a curve and then heads right at him, driving partially in his lane and partially on the shoulder.

After the wrong-way driver passed him, Crittenden, of Falls Church, said he saw five to 10 police cars speeding in that direction, using the correct lanes.

State police began receiving calls at about 10:35 a.m. reporting a driver headed north in southbound lanes of the Beltway near Exit 51, a police spokeswoman said. As police responded, the driver got onto I-66.

The wrong-way driver hit at least one car, police said. No injuries were reported.

The driver finally pulled over in the Rosslyn area because of a flat tire. No information on an arrest or charges was immediately released.

