Comcast RISE Offers $10K Grants for Small, Minority-Owned Businesses in DC

A total of $1 million in grants will be awarded among 100 small businesses owned by people of color in D.C. through the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, along with other mentorship resources to “help businesses succeed over the long-term,” the company announced Tuesday.

Each $10,000 grant will be awarded to Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others, in the District. Eligible businesses will have been open at least three years and employ no more than 25 employees.

The program has more grants available for businesses in Houston, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Oakland and Seattle. Go here to apply for a grant and see recipients from the first round of selections in D.C.

As part of an effort to help local entrepreneurs “not just survive, but thrive,” Comcast RISE has also partnered with an online platform for entrepreneurs called Ureeka to provide “grant recipients with business coaching to help build skills in company foundation, growing customers and financial stability.”

Businesses can also apply for support in marketing services and technology makeovers.

“When we launched Comcast RISE, we knew a profound need existed in many of the communities we serve,” Michael Parker, the senior vice president for Comcast’s Beltway Region, said. “We have now seen firsthand the program’s positive impact on business owners and their suppliers and customers up and down their resource chains – and we’re thrilled to be introducing the Investment Fund with $1 million in grants to DC-based people of color owned small businesses.”

