Cole Holcomb Embraces Leadership Role, Loves Jamin Davis' Progress

Holcomb embraces leadership role, loves Jamin Davis' progress

If Cole Holcomb’s pseudo-mullet didn’t scream ‘confidence,’ his voice certainly did.

He should be confident, after all, given the fact that Ron Rivera and Jack del Rio gave the reigns to him as the squad’s middle linebacker for much of the 2021 campaign. Holcomb orchestrated the defense at the ‘Mike’ spot last year and has repeatedly voiced his eagerness to continue that trend in 2022. Rivera and del Rio lauded his efforts.

“It definitely feels pretty good, getting the endorsement from the coaches,” Holcomb said Tuesday following the Commanders’ first OTA session in Ashburn. “I did a lot of it last year. Beginning of the year, I was doing it but I was calling it from the outside…being able to play Mike makes things a lot easier.”

He made it look easy, leading Washington in total tackles (by a stark, 43-tackle margin) while tacking on one sack, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and one pick-six vs. Dallas. It was just his third pro season out of UNC, but he doubled his production from the previous year.

Though the Commanders’ defense largely underperformed as a unit, Holcomb’s age-25 year showed real promise. NBC Sports Washington named him as one of the team’s biggest overachievers from the 2021 campaign.

Holcomb semi-chuckled when asked a question about how he’s preparing for a leadership role in 2022. His response, while polite, implied that he knows he’s been a leader of the unit for some time now.

“Just keep doing what I’ve been doing, man. Run the defense,” he said. “The guys are looking to me to make plays and run the defense. When bullets are flying, I gotta stay calm and get everybody on the same page.”

Behind Jonathan Allen’s defensive line, Holcomb considers himself the leader of the next unit. But one encouraging development in the linebacker core, according to Holcomb, has been the progression made by second-year man Jamin Davis.

Davis’s rookie campaign was disappointing, but part of that was due to shifts he made from the outside to middle and vice versa. His late-season bloom bodes well for a breakout year in 2022.

“I remember my rookie year, man. It was hard,” Holcomb said of Davis’ struggles. “Jamin, in his first year, he’s not talking as much because he’s trying to think about, if I change the defense, how does that change my job? He’s trying to work within the defense…Jamin was still trying to figure his job out. He’s doing a much better job this year and I think he’s gonna make huge drives this year.”

The learning curve from college to the pros is one that bites almost every NFL prospect. It’d be fair to give Davis a mulligan on his rookie campaign given the injuries the linebacker unit faced and the role changes he was forced to make.

He still finished fifth on the Commanders in total tackles and added a sack and a pass defended. Holcomb thinks the Kentucky product is poised to make a leap in 2022.

“He’s taken a lot of big steps from last year, definitely got a better grasp on the defense. Playing outside, I feel like it’s natural for him. He’s taking the right steps in what he needs to do.”