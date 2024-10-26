‘Cold-blooded murders': Family mourns tire shop worker killed over bill dispute

A man who came to America to earn money to help support his family was killed in Maryland over a small amount of cash, relatives told News4.

Anthony Okoye, 41, had only worked at a tire shop in Capitol Heights for a matter of months when he was shot and killed while on the job.

Okoye moved to the U.S. last November to earn money for his wife and two children in Nigeria. The family is devastated that he'll never make it back home.

“You did not just take a son; you took away a husband and took away a dad just like that,” said Okoye’s cousin Izu Akosa.

Okoye was working alone at the 24-hour tire shop last month when, according to charging documents, there was a dispute over payment with two customers.

At one point, there was a struggle between Okoye and one of the men. Then one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot him, investigators said.

The men then left in a Mercedes.

The cameras in the business also record audio, investigators said, so they could hear what was being said leading up to the shooting.

The suspects were arguing with Okoye over the price of the tires, and Okoye was demanding to be paid for his work, investigators said.

“If you can take a life for $40, that's so awful,” Akosa said.

This week, two men were arrested on murder charges after police received anonymous tips.

A police officer recognized one of the suspects from a previous case, charging document say.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

“The people that did that are cold-blooded murderers,” Akosa said.

Okoye's cousin said the family doesn't have a lot of resources. They're trying to raise money to have Okoye’s body sent back to Nigeria.

“Justice for me and our family back home is they should not be let free,” Akosa said. “They should be held accountable.”

Employees said the tire shop stopped staying open 24 hours a day after the shooting.

