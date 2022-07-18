Potomac River

Coast Guard Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Swimmer in Maryland

A child who was swimming near Deep Point in St. Mary's County, Maryland, Sunday remains missing

By Allison Hageman

Rescue personnel are searching for a 10-year-old who went missing while swimming near Deep Point, Maryland Sunday, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.

Authorities were called to the area of Camp Merryelande at 2 p.m. Sunday for reports of juvenile swimmers who may have been swept away in the Potomac River, according to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corporal Julie Yingling.

St. Mary's County dispatch notified the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said two family members lost sight of each other while swimming, and a good Samaritan rescued one swimmer. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, two swimmers were rescued.

The missing child was last seen struggling in the water, the Coast Guard said in a release. The child was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.

Yingling said there may be a language barrier with the family of the swimmer.

Rescue efforts were suspended Sunday due to incoming weather in the area. As of Monday, authorities from multiple Maryland departments have restarted searching the area with helicopter and boat crews.

Authorities ask that anyone with additional information contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.

