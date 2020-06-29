Virginia

Coast Guard Helps Rescue Woman and Boy, 3, Aboard Jet Ski

By Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia, after they went missing.

A report came in that the two were missing at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

An Air Station Elizabeth City helicopter was launched along with a Coast Guard boat crew. Two marine units from Virginia Marine Resources Commission also participated in the rescue effort.

The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a VMRC boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

The Coast Guard said boaters should know that the best way to get help if danger arises on the water is to have an effective form of communication, like a marine radio.

