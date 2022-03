Survey work to rehabilitate the northbound section of the George Washington Parkway will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

The $161 million project will require crews to survey road surfaces to see the work that needs to be done.

This will prompt lane closures near Route 123, Spout Run, Donaldson Run Bridge and Windy Run Bridge.

The northbound section of GW Parkway has never undergone a rehab since it was first put into place.