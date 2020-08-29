Cliff Robinson, Former NBA All-Star, Dies at 53

Cliff Robinson, a former NBA All-Star who spent part of two seasons with the Warriors from 2003-05, has died at the age of 53, Golden State confirmed on Twitter Saturday morning.
No cause of death has been disclosed.
Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets. He was traded from Detroit to the Warriors in August of 2003 along with Pepe Sánchez for Bob Sura. The big man averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over 124 games with Golden State, before being traded to the Nets for a pair of second-round draft picks.
He was the NBA's sixth man of the year in 1992-93, also earning an All-Star nod in the following season while averaging 20.1 points per game for the Trail Blazers.
Stars from around the league and Robinson's former teams paid their respects on social media Saturday morning.
