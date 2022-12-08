gun violence

Clerk Killed in Shell Gas Station in White Oak

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

A man shot and killed a clerk working at a gas station in White Oak Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.

A man was working at the counter of the convenience store at the Shell station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue when another man entered about 3 p.m., police said. A confrontation between the two occurred, and the gunman shot the clerk multiple times in the upper body.

The clerk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, and they are looking for the shooter. They are checking for surveillance video.

“I live right around here; my parents live right around here,” said Montgomery County Council member Kristin Mink. “I’ve always felt safe living around here, but clearly we need to do more. We will.”

