StayHomeAndFoster Helps Pets in Need During Coronavirus

Animal shelters are facing a new set of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic as shelter-in-place and mandatory stay-at-home orders are impacting homeless pets and animal adoption services.

A new national effort -- #StayHomeAndFoster -- is working to help lessen the immediate crisis faced by homeless pets. The pet fostering initiative was created by GreaterGood.org in partnership with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters™ campaign and is sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanized,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org.

“Fostering a pet is the solution, and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities.”

Potential animal foster parents may visit StayHomeAndFoster.org to obtain more information and get connected to a local shelter. Many of the animal shelters offer foster pet delivery or low contact pet pick up. Fosters are needed for dogs and cats nationwide for two to four weeks.

Pop singer Lance Bass tweeted about pet fostering, "It’s the best anxiety medication you can have AND it distracts energetic kids!"

Earlier this month, Kern County Animal Services in California held a drive-thru foster event that resulted in 88 pets being connected to temporary foster homes. The shelter kept their local community abreast of their need for more foster parents on Facebook.

“Fostering a pet will not only save a life but it will also decrease the stress of both the pet and the person or family staying at home during this challenging time,” said Randolph Legg, Head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Animal Health Commercial Business.

Springtime is kitten and puppy season compounding the need for pet shelters to find temporary and forever homes. Promoting pet fostering helps provide a solution to the countless homeless pets at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

WATCH: #UpLiftTODAY highlights the importance of fostering while the US is in quarantine, and they show us a few adorable faces currently needing homes at @hbrdogs. For more info on #StayHomeAndFoster, please visit https://t.co/a6r7NL7l1t #ClearTheShelters https://t.co/YaWzxhrUwI — Clear the Shelters (@ClearTheShelter) March 26, 2020

For those able to, now is a great time to foster a pet! However long you can. It’s the best anxiety medication you can have AND it distracts energetic kids! Call your local shelters. pic.twitter.com/CfoaGSxX3b — Lance Bass’s Smokin’ Polls (@LanceBass) March 20, 2020

This photo sums up today 🥰



17 pets went to their foster homes today, and another 13 will be going to foster tomorrow. The very small number of pets remaining at the shelter due to medical/behavior needs will have plenty of 1-on-1 attention from our staff over the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/PNdmJAh01z — AWLArlington, VA (@AWLAArlington) March 21, 2020

Join the #StayHomeAndFoster movement today! Communities all over the nation are joining together to save the lives of shelter animals providing: #ComfortThroughTheCrisis. We are in need of DOG fosters only. Fill out our foster application to get started! https://t.co/lxMZuDJf1E — SPCA Cincinnati (@SPCACincinnati) March 24, 2020

THANK YOU to everyone who has helped us during this crazy time. We have found 76 forever homes & 81 fosters homes since we closed to the public on March 19! 619 dogs still need fosters/forever homes, like this hunk of love, MastaKilla. #StayHomeAndFoster! https://t.co/4GXaW1tZQa pic.twitter.com/7Oq9WnAO3F — ElPasoAnimalServices (@ElPasoAnimalSvc) March 24, 2020