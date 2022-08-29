Pat's Prized Pets Cool Cats and Hot Dogs Challenge: Top 10 Finalists

It’s been a barking hot summer in the Washington, D.C., area, but your pets are finding ways to stay cool.

In honor of NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual adoption event Clear the Shelters, Pat Collins asked you to send in photos of your cool cats and hot dogs.

The good boys and girls of the DMV showed up with some meow-velous photos.

Thank you to all who submitted — we wish we could personally give treats to every single one of you! But only one fur-tunate pet will win a coveted Pat’s Prized Pets food bowl.

The top four finalists and the winner will be revealed on Monday on News4 — tune in starting at 4 p.m. You can live stream all our newscasts here.

Here are our top 10 entries this year.