Pat's Prized Pets Cool Cats and Hot Dogs Challenge: Top 10 Finalists

By NBC Washington Staff

It’s been a barking hot summer in the Washington, D.C., area, but your pets are finding ways to stay cool.

In honor of NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual adoption event Clear the Shelters, Pat Collins asked you to send in photos of your cool cats and hot dogs.

The good boys and girls of the DMV showed up with some meow-velous photos.

Thank you to all who submitted — we wish we could personally give treats to every single one of you! But only one fur-tunate pet will win a coveted Pat’s Prized Pets food bowl.

The top four finalists and the winner will be revealed on Monday on News4 — tune in starting at 4 p.m. You can live stream all our newscasts here.

Here are our top 10 entries this year.

10 photos
1/10
Starr from D.C. is as cool as a cucumber and ready for a beach day.
2/10
Maddie, a 12-year-old golden retriever, loves snuggling up to a fan.
3/10
Moose from Mason Neck is a Juliana mini pig who loves a good roll in the pool.
4/10
Jax is leaping at the chance to have some fun in the sun.
5/10
Bruce loves his pool, no bones about it.
6/10
Creeper from Lovettsville is as cool as ice... literally.
7/10
Zeke from Chesapeake Beach is one smart bunny: He hops right onto the air conditioning vent.
8/10
Rey is a summer mood. Check out that pineapple pup cup!
9/10
Baylee from Leonardtown, a Newfoundland, chills out in her splash pad.
10/10
Pinkie was adopted from Lost Dog Animal Rescue in 2015 and loves her pup cups.

