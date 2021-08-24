Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show Us Your Unusual-Looking Pet

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This year, we’re searching for the most unusual-looking pet.

If you think your pet looks a bit peculiar, it’s easy to join the challenge. Just take a picture.

Post your photo to Twitter or Instagram and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets. Or, email us at isee@nbcwashington.com.

Entries will be accepted until Aug. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger.

Pat can’t wait to see your pics!

Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.