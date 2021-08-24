clear the shelters

Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show Us Your Unusual-Looking Pet

Tag @nbcwashington and #PatsPrizedPets on Instagram and Twitter or email isee@nbcwashington.com to share your unusual-looking pet by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge.

This year, we’re searching for the most unusual-looking pet.

If you think your pet looks a bit peculiar, it’s easy to join the challenge. Just take a picture.

Post your photo to Twitter or Instagram and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets. Or, email us at isee@nbcwashington.com.

Entries will be accepted until Aug. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger.

Pat can’t wait to see your pics!

Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.

