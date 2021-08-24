Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show Us Your Unusual-Looking Pet

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.
To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge.
This year, we’re searching for the most unusual-looking pet.
If you think your pet looks a bit peculiar, it’s easy to join the challenge. Just take a picture.
Post your photo to Twitter or Instagram and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets. Or, email us at isee@nbcwashington.com.
Entries will be accepted until Aug. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger.
Pat can’t wait to see your pics!
Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.