clear the shelters

Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Show Us Your Cool Cats and Hot Dogs

Tag @nbcwashington and #PatsPrizedPets on Instagram and Twitter or email isee@nbcwashington.com to share your unusual-looking pet by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30

By NBC Washington Staff

Pat's Prized Pets Contest

All through August NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, Pat Collins is back with a new Pat’s Prized Pets challenge.

This year, we’re looking for hot dogs and cool cats. That's right! With temperatures soaring, it’s important to make sure your furry friends are keeping cool.  We want to see how you’re doing it. Whoever has the most creative idea gets a Pat’s Prized Pets Bowl.

It’s easy to join the challenge. Just take a picture of the funny, clever or unusual ways your pet is keeping cool.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To submit your photo, you can:

  • Post your photo to Twitter or Instagram and tag @nbcwashington, #CleartheShelters and #PatsPrizedPets.
  • Email us at isee@nbcwashington.com with your name
  • Upload it at nbcwashington.com/ugc
  • Tap See It, Share It on the NBC Washington app menu. Find it for iOS and Android

Remember to include your pet's name, your name plus your city and state with every entries.

There are a few rules: The images can’t be filtered or altered, and never put a pet in any danger.

Entries will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Pat can’t wait to see your pics!

Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.

