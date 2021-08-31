Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Here Are the Top 4 Unusual-Looking Pets

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, News4's legendary Pat Collins is back with another Pat’s Prized Pets challenge — he's uncovered the most peculiar-looking pets in the D.C. area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We asked you to submit your derpy dogs, quirky cats and abnormal animals all week — and boy, did you deliver!

News4's Pat Collins, Chuck Bell, Shomari Stone and Eun Yang put on their judges' hats to award this year's coveted prize in the Pat's Prized Pets: Unusual-Looking Pet Challenge — a special food bowl.

The winner will be revealed on News4 starting at 6 p.m.

Without further ado, here are the top four finalists:

Baby Cat

Wingo

Diesel the Pig

The #swineonline is ready for his close-up. How do I look @patcollins4? Totally ready to take the Pat’s prized pet challenge bowl! @nbcwashington #patsprizedpets pic.twitter.com/wmjjg2s8EG — Diesel Chorizo (@dieselthepig) August 26, 2021

MacKzie

Check out many of the funny faces on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.