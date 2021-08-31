clear the shelters

Pat's Prized Pets Challenge: Here Are the Top 4 Unusual-Looking Pets

Here are some of the most peculiar-looking pets in the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All this month NBC4 is helping to Clear the Shelters and find forever homes for our furry friends.

To celebrate this year’s campaign, News4's legendary Pat Collins is back with another Pat’s Prized Pets challenge — he's uncovered the most peculiar-looking pets in the D.C. area.

We asked you to submit your derpy dogs, quirky cats and abnormal animals all week — and boy, did you deliver!

News4's Pat Collins, Chuck Bell, Shomari Stone and Eun Yang put on their judges' hats to award this year's coveted prize in the Pat's Prized Pets: Unusual-Looking Pet Challenge — a special food bowl.

The winner will be revealed on News4 starting at 6 p.m.

Without further ado, here are the top four finalists:

Baby Cat

Wingo

Diesel the Pig

MacKzie

MacKzie the dog's name is pronounced like "Maxie"

Check out many of the funny faces on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s more information on Clear the Shelters and where to find a shelter in your area.

