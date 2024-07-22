Hill's Pet Nutrition returns as lead national sponsor of Clear The Shelters

Hill's Pet Nutrition, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive and global leader in science-led pet nutrition, for the seventh consecutive year will serve as lead national sponsor of Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation initiative hosting its 10th annual nationwide campaign Aug. 10 to Sept. 10. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has helped more than one million pets find new homes and raised millions of dollars for shelters and rescues.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition is an incredible, longstanding advocate for vulnerable pets and the shelters and rescues in communities across the nation that care for them,” said Bruce Kallner, SVP of Business Development, NBCUniversal Local. “Their sponsorship of Clear The Shelters has been a key driver of the campaign’s expanding impact and the milestones we’ve celebrated. As we embark on our 10th year, we’re again thankful for Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s contributions and remarkable collaboration.”

To support the 10th anniversary of Clear The Shelters, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to help new pet parents and their pets get a healthy start on their new life together. Kits containing starter bags of Hill’s science-led nutrition, coupons, pet-parenting tips and other supplies will be available at select shelters during the campaign.

“Tackling the growing challenge of the over capacity crisis happening in our nation’s shelters requires a team effort, which is why Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to continue our support of the Clear The Shelters campaign,” said Yvonne Hsu, US President and General Manager at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “Supporting the significant work animal shelters do for the pets in their care is a priority for Hill’s as we work toward our collective goal of connecting more shelter pets with loving families.”

Clear The Shelters directly aligns with Hill's Pet Nutrition’s mission to support shelter pets in need through the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program, which partners with shelters 365 days a year by providing science-led nutrition to feed the pets in their care, as well as financial support and other needed resources such as pet food for community food pantries. For more than 20 years, the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program has provided more than $300 million in food to shelters across North America, and has helped more than 14 million pets find new homes. To learn how Hill’s Pet Nutrition supports shelters and pets, visit Hill’s Food, Shelter and Love.

As part of the Clear The Shelters initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will partner with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. To mark the campaign’s 10th anniversary, donations to participating shelters and rescues can be made at ClearTheSheltersFund.org from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign led to more than 158,000 adoptions – lifting the all-time adoption total past one million – and raised over $575,000. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues representing 49 states and territories, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam – along with 152 NBC and Telemundo stations – participated in last year’s campaign between Aug. 1 to 30.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

