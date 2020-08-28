Dog in Need of Family After Rescue Helps Her Overcome Disability

A local shelter dog has overcome the odds and is now looking for a permanent home.

Sylvia was born without the use of her back legs. Her foster mom said she was found in a forest in Puerto Rico. Sylvia apparently had to drag her legs behind her to keep up with her siblings. “She could’ve given up when she was in that forest and she would never have gotten to where she is today, but she never gives up,” said Amanda Filtrin, Sylvia’s foster mom.

A good Samaritan took in Sylvia and her siblings to nurse them back to health. Because of Sylvia's condition they contacted Homeward Trails in Fairfax County for help. The rescue said members and volunteers went to Puerto Rico and brought Sylvia to Virginia. She was then then fitted for her own wheelchair, which allows her to run and finally keep up with other dogs.

"She could've given up when she was in that forest and she would never have gotten to where she is today, but she never gives up," said Filtrin. Sylvia is said to be very friendly and enjoys meeting new people.

Now that she has overcome the odds of her disability, Homeward Trails plans to find her a permanent family. Ideally, the rescue is looking for an owner who is home often and can care for her. Sylvia’s next home will need hardwood floors because carpet would hurt her legs.

If you are interested in adopting Sylvia Homeward Trails would love to hear from you.

