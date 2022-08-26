Clear the Shelters: Find a Furry Friend at Adoption Events This Weekend in the DC Area

NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual animal adoption event Clear the Shelters is happening throughout August.

This weekend, many shelters and rescues will give you the chance to meet a new furry friend in person.

Many shelters have waived adoption fees in hopes of finding every pet a loving home.

Here are details on some in-person adoption events in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington D.C. Clear the Shelters Event

Humane Rescue Alliance, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 71 Oglethorpe St NW Washington, D.C.

Maryland Clear the Shelters Events

Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control: Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 411 Maxwell Frye Road, Millersville, Maryland

Humane Society of Carroll County: Saturday, Aug. 27, 1-7 p.m. at PetSmart in Frederick, Maryland (5401 Urbana Pike, Frederick, Maryland)

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue: Sunday, Aug. 28, noon to 3 p.m. at PetSmart in Silver Spring, Maryland (12020 Cherry Hill Road)

Virginia Clear the Shelters Events

Homeward Trails: Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Homeward Trails Adoption Center (11116 Fairfax Station Rd, Fairfax Station, Virginia)

Last Chance Animal Rescue: Saturday, Aug. 27, noon to 3 p.m., at PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia (3351 Richmond Highway)

Loudoun County Animal Services: Saturday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 42225 Adoption Drive, Leesburg

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue: Saturday, Aug. 27, noon to 2 p.m. at PetSmart in Alexandria, Virginia (3351 Richmond Highway)

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.