6 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist

These six tiny cat breeds pack a lot of personality into kitten-sized packages and weigh no more than 10 pounds. 

6 photos
1/6
Getty Images
Quiet and friendly, the Scottish fold cat weighs about 9 pounds and needs only a moderate amount of attention. These cats are generally healthy and make great family pets.
2/6
Getty Images
At just 6 pounds, the Cornish rex cat is one of the tiniest breeds. These cats are quiet, low maintenance and good with people. They live to be about 12 years old.
3/6
Getty Images
The Singapura cat is a quiet, playful breed that needs lots of attention. These cats weigh about 6 pounds and live an average of 13 years.
4/6
Getty Images
Adult American curl cats weigh no more than 10 pounds. These cats, named for the distinctive shape of their ears, enjoy lots of activity and attention.
5/6
Getty Images
The Devon rex cat weighs between 8 and 10 pounds and lives for about 13 years. This friendly, lively breed requires regular grooming and lots of attention.
6/6
Getty Images
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. These small felines weigh between 6-9 pounds. And while considered a "dwarf" cat breed, munchkin cats fit all other size indicators of a normal adult-sized cat, except for their legs.

This article tagged under:

CatsPetsclear the shelterscat breeds

More Photo Galleries

9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze
9 Hypoallergenic Cat Breeds That Won't Make You Sneeze
Photos: Peek Inside Washington, DC's Unique ‘Narrow House'
Photos: Peek Inside Washington, DC's Unique ‘Narrow House'
SUV Blind Zone Demonstration
SUV Blind Zone Demonstration
Photos: DC Mural Shows Brittney Griner, Americans Detained Abroad
Photos: DC Mural Shows Brittney Griner, Americans Detained Abroad
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us