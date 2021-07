Clear the Shelters is back this year from August 23-September 19. Plan now to find your new best friend at this annual event...and give an animal in need a forever home.

We'll update this space with more details information on where to adopt locally as we get closer to August 23rd.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We're Working 4 the Community and Working 4 You!