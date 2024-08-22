Cleaning out your closet? These retailers want to help you recycle old clothes — and many will give you money back

Summer is coming to a close, and with the start of a new school year and new season, it might be time for a closet clean-out.

But once you've emptied your closet of the clothes you no longer wear, what should you do with them?

Donating the clothes to someone in need is one great option. But as fast fashion brands come under more scrutiny for the industry's impact on carbon emissions and landfill waste, some brands are trying to make it easier for customers to reuse the old rather than make more of the new.

More and more retailers have started sustainability initiatives designed to recycle old clothes, and many offer some extra money to participants in the form of discounts, store credits or cash back.

H&M

H&M's garment collection program accepts any kind of clothing from any brand, in any condition.

When you bring your old clothes to an H&M location and hand it in at the register, the company will give you a "thank-you coupon" that gives you a 15% discount on your next H&M purchase.

American Eagle

Members of American Eagle's RealRewards program can bring any old pair of jeans into a store for $10 off a new pair of jeans. The jeans turned in don't need to be from American Eagle to count towards the program.

It's part of the company's RealGood initiative to recycle polyester, nylon and cotton and reduce water use, among other sustainability efforts.

The North Face

Members of the North Face's XPLR Pass program can bring used North Face gear into a store and get a $10 credit to use toward their next online or in-store purchase.

According to the company, gear turned into the program will be "inspected, washed, tuned up and ready to be resold to hit the trail—again," the website says. "If your gear can’t be repaired, we’ll recycle or donate it as part of our commitment to circularity."

Madewell

If you have old jeans of any brand, you can bring them into any Madewell store location, and the clothing chain will either resell your old pants or recycle them into housing insulation.

Customers get $20 the next pair of jeans bought from Madewell after trading a pair in. It's not stackable on the same pair of pants -- no $40 discounts on one pair of jeans if you bring in two pairs -- but you do get the same $20 discount toward each individual jeans purchase for every trade-in.

You can also mail in jeans and other clothing made out of any fabric for store credit with a Clean Out Kit. Get more info on that here.

Carter's

Kid-and-baby clothing brand Carter's will let you recycle any brand of kid's clothing for free through their TerraCycle program.

The program doesn't accept shoes or accessories, but Rewarding Moments members can earn points toward future purchases every they send a box in.

Levi's

If you make an appointment at a participating Levi's location, you can trade in your Levi's jeans and Trucker Jackets for a credit ranging "from $5 to $35 based on your item’s age, condition and original retail price," the store's website says.

If your clothes aren't in good enough condition to resell, you won't get a gift card, but the denim retailer will "donate or properly dispose of your items" for you.

Gap

Gap has a partnership with ThredUp, a popular online clothing reseller, that helps their customers get shopping credit on certain Gap items.

You can print a free shipping label and fill a box with "quality pre-loved items from any brand" to get the credit. The amount of credit you get depends on how many of the items in that box get sold on ThredUp within a certain amount of time, the quality of the items, and the brand of those items -- but there's a chance to get big money back.

See the full breakdown on the initiative's website.

Universal Standard

Universal Standard is known for its size-inclusive clothing, which ranges from 0 to 40. Now the brand aims to be more sustainable.

Customers can order a bag for under $5 and fill it with up to four pieces of clothing from any brand, then mail it back and get a reward of up to $100 off their next Universal Standard order.

The textiles from the old clothes get turned into "everyday necessities - old cottons will become yarn used for manufacturing new pieces and polyesters will turn into pellets used for manufacturing plastic household goods."

Uniqlo

If you're a regular Uniqlo customer, you can bring old Uniqlo clothing to a "RE.Uniqlo" box in some Uniqlo stores.

The company will then "deliver them to people in need worldwide in the form of emergency clothing aid for refugee camps and disaster areas together with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), NGOs, and NPO," or recycle unwearable clothes into other materials.

Customers don't get a store credit for returning their old items, but you can learn more about the program here.

Soma

Lingerie brand Soma has donated bras to women experiencing homelessness and poverty for years. Now customers can trade in any new or gently used bras at any store and get up to $10 off a purchase every month.

Learn more about the program here.

Patagonia

Patagonia lets customers trade in old Patagonia clothing and outdoor gear for "up to 50% of the resale price through credit" at any Patagonia or Worn Wear store, in person and online.

If your old stuff can't be reused, the company will either return it to you or recycle it for you to keep the materials out of landfills.

There are some limits to what you can trade in, but you can learn more or print out the $7 flat rate shipping label here.

Reformation

Reformation, a high-end sustainable clothing brand is now paying customers with store credit to turn in their old Reformation items.

The retailer will break down old clothes, shoes, bags and activewear into fibers and materials to then make new items, using as few new materials as possible.

Customers can drop off items in-store or print a free shipping label. Most items will get you about $10. Learn more here.