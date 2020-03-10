Classes at American University to Move Online Following Spring Break

American University announced that all classes will temporarily move to online platforms following spring break as cases of the rare coronavirus spread in the D.C. area.

Spring break will be extended through March 17, and the changes will go into effect March 18. Online classes will continue through April 3.

"While the risk to our community remains low at this time, our precautionary actions will help limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and enhance our ability to manage and/or isolate any suspected or confirmed cases that may occur here," the university said in a statement.

The university said it encourages students to go home for this period of time, but residence halls will remain open for those who can't.

American University's campus will remain open, and services like the Counseling Center and academic advising will be accessible remotely.

The university advised students to monitor their email for updates from their instructors and the university.