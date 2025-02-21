Christmas trees still on DC curbs weeks after holiday

The Christmas holiday is long gone, but trees are still awaiting pickup in parts of Washington, D.C.

Dried-up trees were spotted laying along the curb outside many homes in Northwest on Thursday. News4's crew noticed some even still had Christmas decorations.

Neighbors who spoke with News4 were frustrated their trees still hadn't been picked up by D.C. crews.

"Well, it's been a while and I think it's an issue. They should take it, but I don't know why," said Roman, a resident who was walking his dog.

"Yeah, my dog actually goes and smells them all the time," he laughed.

"I've been surprised that these trees have been here for over two months since Christmas ended. And I know it's a little bit of a blight on our neighborhood," resident Neal Clower said.

The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) said crews are picking up trees for composting through the end of February, which is one week away. After next Friday, trash trucks will do pickups.

Residents who still have a tree on their curb can call 311, which will flag their location as a higher priority for DPW.

Tired of waiting? Residents can also drop off trees at these locations from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Feb. 28: