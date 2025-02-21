Washington DC

Christmas trees still on DC curbs weeks after holiday

Frustrated D.C. residents say they've waited for crews to come get their trees for nearly two months

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Christmas holiday is long gone, but trees are still awaiting pickup in parts of Washington, D.C.

Dried-up trees were spotted laying along the curb outside many homes in Northwest on Thursday. News4's crew noticed some even still had Christmas decorations.

Neighbors who spoke with News4 were frustrated their trees still hadn't been picked up by D.C. crews.

"Well, it's been a while and I think it's an issue. They should take it, but I don't know why," said Roman, a resident who was walking his dog.

"Yeah, my dog actually goes and smells them all the time," he laughed.

"I've been surprised that these trees have been here for over two months since Christmas ended. And I know it's a little bit of a blight on our neighborhood," resident Neal Clower said.

The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) said crews are picking up trees for composting through the end of February, which is one week away. After next Friday, trash trucks will do pickups.

Residents who still have a tree on their curb can call 311, which will flag their location as a higher priority for DPW.

Tired of waiting? Residents can also drop off trees at these locations from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Feb. 28:

  • Bryant Street Sweep Shop, 201 Bryant St. NW
  • Guy Mason Recreation Center, 3600 Calvert St. NW
  • DPW Salt Storage Facility, 2700 South Capital St. SE

