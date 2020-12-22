Christmas Forecast: Heavy Rain Thursday, Then Snow Flurries Possible in DC Area

Snow-lovers may get the gift of brief flurries delivered over Christmas, but heavy rain Thursday and potential freezing on Friday could cause trouble for travelers.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and it will be quite blustery with highs in the 40s.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Wednesday will be the easiest travel day by far. After a cold start, there will be plenty of sunshine, not much of a breeze and afternoon highs getting close to 50°.

Rain is expected by sunrise Thursday. Amid heavy downpours in the afternoon, 1-2 inches of rainfall is likely. Overall, there's a 100% chance of rain.

A surge of warm will come with that moisture. Temperatures will likely reach 60°.

Stay weather-aware if traveling on Christmas Eve: Santa will be delivering an Arctic blast.

A cold front will come through around midnight and bring a rapid drop in temperatures, from seasonably comfortable to below freezing by sunrise on Christmas morning.

Snow flurries are possible as the cold air rushes in. Don’t expect picturesque accumulation on the warm ground, however.

Freezing and ice on the roads will be a concern by Christmas Day.

Christmas Day will be good for getting cozy inside: It will be windy and cold with wind chills staying between 15-20° all afternoon.

There could be a passing snow flurry or snow shower as well.

Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky to create a single "Christmas star" Monday. Chopper4 got a great shot of the planets Monday evening.

Skies will clear Friday night and temperatures will drop into the teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks sunny with highs around 32° and Sunday will be sunny with highs close to 40°.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast