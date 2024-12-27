Christmas day fire displaces several families at Suitland apartment complex

A fire ripped through an apartment complex on Christmas Day in Suitland, Maryland, leaving nearly a dozen families displaced.

A cell phone video shows flames shooting through the roof of the apartment building on Curtis Drive. The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. as families were having dinner and spending time together.

Fire investigators say everyone was able to get out safely. Residents in two buildings were affected by the fire. There was smoke and water damage, and at least a dozen families are getting assistance from the Red Cross, including food, water, blankets and longer term resources.

“That includes financial assistance. It includes mental health support for those who need someone to speak with, someone to talk to, and other recovery resources like replacing eyeglasses, replacing medication,” said Bethany Bray Patterson with the American Red Cross.

Officials say there are more fire hazards around the holidays, from cooking, to heating sources to Christmas trees that haven't been properly watered.

“Folks are cooking more around the holidays, re inviting their families over there, they're cooking, we have a lot of open flames with candles and heating sources,” said Assistant Chief Donald Fletcher with Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. “As the temperatures get colder out, we'll see a lot of space heater fires.”

With that in mind .. firefighters returned to the apartment complex Thursday to speak to residents, provide fire safety information and remind residents of the sometimes hidden fire dangers that come with the holiday season.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and residents are receiving help finding new housing.

Anyone affected by the fire can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for assistance.