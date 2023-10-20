Chorus of Israeli and Palestinian students to perform virtual concert

A performance in D.C. by a chorus of Israeli and Palestinian students was canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war, but the group found another way to make sure their voices are heard.

Bridging cultural divides through music is the Jerusalem Youth Chorus’ goal.

“The chorus brings together young people from east and west Jerusalem,” founder Micah Hendler said. “Palestinians and Israelis who otherwise would really have very few, if any, opportunities to meet one another.”

For the past year, the chorus had been planning a tour in the United States with stops in D.C. and Chicago, Hendler said. The war upended those plans, and with safety top of mind, the chorus has been meeting and rehearsing virtually.

“There are so many forces that are trying to make what we’re doing impossible,” Hendler said.

The chorus will perform a virtual concert Sunday in partnership with The Kennedy Center.

“Our goal, really, from the event is to hold a space where people can keep their hearts open to one another,” Hendler said.

“We feel that music is a way to, hopefully, rehumanize across this conflict and help people to really understand, on a physical level, what someone else is feeling,” he added.

Being able to do what they love provides purpose for the young singers.

“It’s just really amazing to be able to use music as that glue that can help hold communities together even in really, really tough times,” Hendler said.

Watch the virtual concert at 1 p.m. Sunday here.