coronavirus pandemic

China's Stonewalling Pushed Biden to Reveal Latest Intel Probe of COVID Origins

Biden released a statement Wednesday asking the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden's decision to announce an intensified 90-day review into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic came about in part because of the Chinese government's refusal to participate in an investigation by the World Health Organization, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

Biden released a statement Wednesday asking the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, after new reports raised questions about whether it spread from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The source said the genesis of Biden's ask goes back weeks, after he'd received information on the matter that he'd asked for in March, the source said.

Local

Lake Braddock Secondary School 45 mins ago

Student Says Fairfax County School Administrators Mishandled Her Sex Assault Claims

Cicada Recipes 3 hours ago

Cicada Recipes: How to Cook Gourmet Brood X Appetizer, Entrees

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicJoe BidenChinaBiden AdministrationUS-China Relations
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us