China

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the National Health Commission said on its website

slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai.
AP Photo, File

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

Local

Pride Month 2 hours ago

DC Pride Month 2021: Parade, Events for Capital Pride

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Driver Pulls Machete on Virginia Couple Amid Spate of Road Rage Cases

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chinabird flu
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us