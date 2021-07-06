Children's National Hospital Displays Artwork of Teen With Autism

A talented teen with autism who created a booming business selling his paintings can also add a gallery exhibit to his list of accomplishments.

News4 featured 14-year-old Amari Taylor in April and shared the story of how he has overcome his disability.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Taylor creates paintings featuring bright, vibrant colors and sells them on Instagram.

"Because I want to see people’s happy smile on their hearts," he said.

A young painter from Takoma Park is not letting autism define him. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

One person watching our story just so happened to be an art gallery curator.

"When I saw the segment, I was like 'Oh wow! Let me reach out and see if he wants to do an exhibit,'" said Greg Scott, a gallery curator for Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

News4 passed along Scott's message to Amari’s mom, Anya Remy.

"It was very exciting to see the email. You know, I started to tear up a little bit," she said.

Amari and Scott worked together to pick the art, and the teen recently got to visit his gallery for the first time.

"I was like 'Oh my God!' They have all of those paintings, all of my paintings. It was super nice,'" he said.

"When I see a talent like this, it just fills my heart. Like, wow somebody else needs to experience this. Everybody needs to see this," Scott said.

Amari’s family says it's extra special that the gallery is at Children's National because Amari used to be a patient there himself.