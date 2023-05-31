Children Design the Playground of Their Dreams in Prince George's County

When you were a kid, what would your ideal playground have looked like?

Some kids in Riverdale, a town in Prince George's County, got to make those dreams a reality... with a little bit of help from parents and other adults in their community.

Telemundo 44

A group of people living in Prince George's County teamed up with the Department of Parks and Recreation and KABOOM! -- a nonprofit dedicated to ending inequities in play spaces -- to build a safe space for kids and adults to have fun.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“The finances for this playground came from the Monumental Sports Entertainment Foundation, but the hands-on work came from the community," said Jennifer Muñoz, spokesperson for the Prince George's County Parks and Recreation Department. "They've come here to help put the whole park together, and it's a really beautiful thing to do for the kids in the community, a healthy part to play."

Crystal Barrientos Moscoso, a county resident, volunteered her time to bring their plan -- a safe playground full of options -- to fruition.

Telemundo 44

"I grew up here and… the parks in my childhood were all made of wood," said Barrientos Moscoso.

"It was important for me to be part of a change here in the county so that I can bring my children, and so that all the children in the community can enjoy themselves and, well, have a good time."

The little ones in her house eagerly want to take advantage of the new park. Dominique Amador assured Telemundo 44 that he will be the first on the playground.

"I want to play now and I want to look after my homework and come every day," Dominique said.

For their part, Riverdale-area residents appreciate the effort.

"I've lived here for 15 years and they have never done anything for the children, for the children to have fun," said resident Guadalupe Hernández. "They made it very pretty."

Almost a million dollars have been invested in the two sections of the park. Authorities say it will be the best landmark in the Riverdale area.

"It has many areas to play with the children and they have even set up exercise facilities for us adults," agreed resident Victor Amador. "Truthfully, it's turning out very nice."

Officially, the park has been inaugurated, but it's not open to the public just yet. First, it has to be inspected and receive certification that it's a safe place to play.

The Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation, and KABOOM!, both plan to continue renovating other parks in the county.

This story originally appeared in Spanish on the website for our sister station Telemundo 44. Para leer en español, haz clic aquí.