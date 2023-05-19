Child, Young Adult Seriously Hurt in Crash With School Bus in Montgomery Co.: Officials

A child and a young adult are seriously injured Friday after a crash involving a school bus in Montgomery County, fire and rescue officials said.

A school bus and a vehicle crashed near E Village Avenue and Plum Creek Drive in the Montgomery Village area. No children were on the school bus at the time, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The front end of a black car was partially lodged under the passenger side of the bus, photos show.

The child and young adult had life-threatening injuries and were taken to trauma hospitals, officials said. Their exact ages were not released.

Authorities didn't immediately say what may have caused the crash.

Montgomery County police are investigating, and traffic flow may be limited in the area.

