Child was riding with grandma before he fell from car window, was hit in Maryland

A 7-year-old boy riding on a Maryland highway with his grandmother climbed out of his car seat, fell out a window, and was hit and killed by an oncoming car whose driver sped off, authorities say. The grandmother called for help when she realized her grandson was gone.

Maryland State Police shared new details on what they described as a tragic accident Sunday in Anne Arundel County.

An Amazon driver called 911 after finding the child in the roadway in Millersville, on I-97 north of Route 32, shortly before 7:30 p.m. State troopers and medics rushed to the area and pronounced the boy dead on the scene. His name was not released.

The child’s grandmother also called 911.

“Investigators believe a 66-year-old woman was driving northbound on 97, and at some point realized she did not have her grandson in the vehicle with her,” police spokeswoman Elena Russo told NBC affiliate WBAL-TV.

The grandmother, a Hagerstown resident, drove for five or six minutes before seeing her grandson was no longer in the 2011 Mazda 3, Russo said.

What we know so far about how the child fell onto the highway

Investigators believe the boy was in a safety seat, Russo said. It’s unclear whether he was restrained correctly, and whether he opened the window or if it already was open.

“We do not know how that child may have gotten out of that window,” Russo said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed against the child’s grandmother, police said.

Police still searching for hit-and-run Honda Civic driver

Police are still searching for the driver who hit the boy and fled. Police believe the child was hit by a 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic, which may have damage to the front left wheel well.

It’s possible the driver didn’t know they hit someone, Russo said.

Anyone who was on I-97 at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday is asked to consider what they saw and contact police with any information that could potentially aid the investigation. Having even the color of the Civic would help investigators, Russo said.

Police remind drivers to be especially careful anytime children are in the car.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved. It’s also a stark reminder of how vigilant we need to be when we have children in our vehicles,” Russo said.

