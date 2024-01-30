Washington DC

Child struck and killed by car in Southeast DC

A child was struck and killed by a car in Southeast D.C. just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The child died at a hospital after she was struck at a gas station at Minnesota and Pennsylvania avenues.

The car remained at the scene after hitting the child.

