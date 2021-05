A child was stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday night and taken to a hospital, police say.

The child was found with lacerations in the 200 block of 37th Street SW about 11:30 p.m., D.C. police say.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They were conscious and breathing when taken for treatment, police say. Police were looking for a male during the investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story